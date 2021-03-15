DNC launches ads, billboard in Milwaukee after passing relief bill

A story you’re seeing first on FOX6: the Democratic National Convention on Monday, March 15 launched ads and a billboard in Milwaukee, part of a nationwide Democratic victory lap after passing the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. The TV ad is called "Help Is Here."

"When President Biden took office, he promised Wisconsinites that help was on the way — and now, thanks to his leadership and a united Democratic Party, help is here," DNC Chair Jaime Harrison explained. "The American Rescue Plan is the bold and historic action we need to combat this virus — and now it’s the law of the land despite Republican Sen. Ron Johnson voting to block it. With measures including direct payments of $1,400 per person and resources to help manufacture and distribute vaccines, it will provide the relief working families need and overwhelmingly want while showing that the government is again working for the people."

It's part of a national advertising campaign to tout the legislation, which was passed completely with Democratic votes.

The Democratic National Committee is also putting up a billboard in Milwaukee, which targets Republican Senator Ron Johnson and will be up for one week.

Sen. Johnson called the bill a "spending monstrosity." He requested the reading of the entire text on the Senate floor, something that is normally bypassed without objection. Johnson criticized the legislation. "This is not a COVID-19 relief spending bill. This is Democrats using the reconciliation process to pre-fund multiple years of appropriation bills for their pet liberal programs that they wouldn’t have been able to pass through regular order."

In particular, he took aim at the aid to state and local governments, which totals $360 billion dollars, something Johnson said was unneeded. Part of that allotment includes money for every state, city, and town in the country. For example, the city of Milwaukee will see $405 million.

Democrats used the special budget reconciliation process, which allowed them to pass the bill with a simple majority, instead of the 60 votes normally need to bypass the Senate filibuster. With no Republicans voting for it in the split 50-50 chamber, this process was key to passage.

Johnson hasn’t announced if he’ll run for reelection in 2022. The two-term senator previously said he’d only serve two terms, which will expire at the end of 2022. His seat is seen as one of the most competitive in the entire country.

Democrats aren’t waiting for him to make a decision, today launching the new billboard, which targets him.