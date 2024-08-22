DNC 2024: Senator Tammy Baldwin, lawmakers speak on final day

A day four speaking spot at the Democratic National Convention is coveted among lawmakers and incumbents looking to keep their seats.

That includes U.S. Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who took the stage hours ago.

Like most Wisconsinites featured during the convention, Baldwin had just two minutes on stage, and she focused her time on family and health care.

She got personal - telling the story of her mom - who was a teenager struggling with addiction when she had her.

Baldwin thanked her grandparents for teaching her everything she knows.

She now says it's on her to be there for them.

When her speech pivoted to focusing on social security and Medicare benefits, Baldwin had this to say about former President Donald Trump.

"(Trump) said, and I quote, 'There's a lot you can do in terms of cutting.' Cutting? He's talking about cutting Social Security and Medicare, while giving a huge new tax break to billionaires and corporations? Well, Kamala Harris is not gonna let that happen, and Tim Walz is not gonna let that happen. We are not gonna let that happen," said Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Democrats are hoping the energy of this convention can lift them to victories down-ticket, like this U.S. Senate race.

The latest Marquette Law School Poll from two weeks ago found Baldwin has a seven-point lead over her Republican challenger Eric Hovde among registered voters.

