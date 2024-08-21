DNC 2024: Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks at Chicago convention

Mayor Cavalier Johnson grew up in Milwaukee, and on Wednesday night, Aug. 21, the mayor got a moment in the political spotlight at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Johnson shared the stage in a tandem speech with Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval to talk about the Biden-Harris administration's effect on Wisconsin, which has been a theme all convention long.

They took the stage fairly early in the night, and Johnson focused his message on Bronzeville.

In the 1960s, the northside neighborhood was completely changed in an attempt at "urban renewal," which included the building of I-43.

Johnson credits a $36 million investment from the Biden-Harris administration in bringing Bronzeville back.

"Sixth Street was widened and people of color were displaced. Homes were destroyed, businesses shuttered, all for a quicker commute," Johnson said. "Under Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, we're bringing Bronzeville back. With more green space, bike paths and walkable streets to serve people who actually live there. The music is coming back. The culture is coming back, and thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, the opportunities are coming back."

Milwaukee lead removal

Johnson then introduced a mother and a business owner who have advocated for lead removal in Milwaukee.