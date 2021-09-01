DMV adds new online service, helpful resources

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has two new options to help customers complete the most-used form, the Wisconsin Title and License Plate Application. Customers can complete it online and download or follow new video tutorials to complete the paper form.

The MV1 application is the primary form for titling a vehicle and transferring a new or used vehicle with either a Wisconsin or out-of-state title. The new option lets customers complete the form online. This new MV1 Online Application was recently recognized for its ease of use and support for consumers.

"We’re now able to accommodate the 39,000 vehicle title applications each week with greater accuracy and faster results for customers," DMV Administration Kristina Boardman said. "Nearly 30% of applications were submitted with incorrect calculations prior to this new service. Wisconsin continues to take steps to innovate and provide better customer service."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The MV1 online app:

Walks customers through a series of questions while it enters the information in appropriate fields

Customizes the data to the vehicle’s specific Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) for improved accuracy

Automatically applies and calculates title fees, state and local sales tax, wheel tax, and hybrid/electric vehicle surcharges

Provides a completed form for mailing, including a checklist of other documentation to submit with the application.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

How-to video series is DMV’s newest customer support

To help customers who prefer to complete the paper MV1 form, as well as many other common DMV services, Wisconsin DMV released a series of short, how-to YouTube videos. The DMV Customer How-to Guides are available in English and Spanish.