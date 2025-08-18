DIY Margarita & Chip Bar

Margarita sippin' and chip dippin' with Chef Alisa Malavenda.





Chipotle, Black Bean, Corn and Avocado Salsa

2 ears fresh corn

1 cup chopped red onion

1 (14.5 oz) can black beans

1 red bell pepper, diced (about 1 cup)

½ cup loosely packed fresh chopped cilantro (plus a bit more for garnish, if desired)

1 avocado

2 T red wine vinegar

2 T fresh lime juice, from 1-2 limes

2 tablespoons honey

¼ cup plus 2 T vegetable oil

1 large garlic clove, roughly chopped

¼ t dried oregano

¾ t cumin

¾ t salt

¼ t black pepper

2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce use smaller peppers



Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the corn, cover, and turn the heat down to low. Simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the corn from the water and let cool.

Meanwhile, place the chopped red onions in a small bowl and cover with water. Let sit about ten minutes, then drain completely in a sieve and set aside.

Place the beans in a sieve; run under cold water to rinse well. Let drain completely and set aside.

Holding the cooled corn upright in a large bowl, cut the kernels off the cob in strips. Add the black beans, red onion, red bell pepper and cilantro.

Make the dressing by combining all of the ingredients in a blender or mini food processor; process until smooth.

Pour the dressing over the salad and toss well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or, preferably, overnight.

Right before serving, add some fresh diced avocado, Gently toss salsa

Garnish with a bit of fresh chopped cilantro if desired. Serve cold.

Pico de Gallo

1 lb Roma tomatoes, (3-4 medium), or garden tomatoes, diced

1/2 medium white onion, (1 cup chopped), or yellow onion or red onion

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely minced

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

2 T lime juice, from 1 lime 1/2 tsp salt, or to taste

Pinch black pepper

Instructions

In a medium bowl, diced tomatoes, onion, jalapeño pepper and chopped cilantro

Stir in 2 T lime juice and lightly season with 1/2 tsp salt and black pepper, or season to taste.

For the best flavor cover and refrigerate overnight for the flavors to marry.

*Note

You can serve this right away or it will keep 2-3 days in fridge

Drain any excess liquid before serving if desired.

Avocado and Tomatillo Salsa

2 cups coarsely chopped rinsed husked tomatillos

2 medium Serrano chilies or jalapeños with seeds, minced 2 large avocados, halved, peeled, pitted, diced

2 roma tomatoes, diced

3/4 cup chopped white onion

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Instructions

Place tomatillos and chilis in food processor. Using on/off turns, process until coarse puree forms. Pour puree into medium bowl.

Mix in all remaining ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. (Can be made 4 hours ahead. Cover; chill).

*Note

You could also roast the tomatillos and onions

Tequila-Lime Shrimps Shooters with Chipotle Sauce

Makes 24 shooters

24 cooked, peeled and deveined prawns or large shrimps (16-20)

Marinade

1/4 C tequila

1/4 C fresh lime juice

1/4 C fresh lemon juice

1/4 C granulated sugar

1 jalapeno, seeded & rough chopped

1/2 C chopped- green onions

1/2 C cilantro, rough chopped

1/2 t. chopped garlic

1 T. olive oil

Instructions

Pour over shrimp and let sit 15-30 minutes before serving. Do not over-marinate.

Combine all marinade ingredients in blender or food processor and pulse to mix. Mixture should still have some texture.

Chipotle Sauce

1 cup good quality mayonnaise

2 chipotle pepper in adobe

Juice of 1/2 lime



Instructions

Chop chipotles in processer. Add mayonnaise and lime, puree.