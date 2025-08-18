DIY Margarita & Chip Bar
MILWAUKEE - Margarita sippin' and chip dippin' with Chef Alisa Malavenda.
Chipotle, Black Bean, Corn and Avocado Salsa
2 ears fresh corn
1 cup chopped red onion
1 (14.5 oz) can black beans
1 red bell pepper, diced (about 1 cup)
½ cup loosely packed fresh chopped cilantro (plus a bit more for garnish, if desired)
1 avocado
2 T red wine vinegar
2 T fresh lime juice, from 1-2 limes
2 tablespoons honey
¼ cup plus 2 T vegetable oil
1 large garlic clove, roughly chopped
¼ t dried oregano
¾ t cumin
¾ t salt
¼ t black pepper
2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce use smaller peppers
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the corn, cover, and turn the heat down to low. Simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the corn from the water and let cool.
- Meanwhile, place the chopped red onions in a small bowl and cover with water. Let sit about ten minutes, then drain completely in a sieve and set aside.
- Place the beans in a sieve; run under cold water to rinse well. Let drain completely and set aside.
- Holding the cooled corn upright in a large bowl, cut the kernels off the cob in strips. Add the black beans, red onion, red bell pepper and cilantro.
- Make the dressing by combining all of the ingredients in a blender or mini food processor; process until smooth.
- Pour the dressing over the salad and toss well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or, preferably, overnight.
- Right before serving, add some fresh diced avocado, Gently toss salsa
- Garnish with a bit of fresh chopped cilantro if desired. Serve cold.
Pico de Gallo
1 lb Roma tomatoes, (3-4 medium), or garden tomatoes, diced
1/2 medium white onion, (1 cup chopped), or yellow onion or red onion
1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely minced
1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
2 T lime juice, from 1 lime 1/2 tsp salt, or to taste
Pinch black pepper
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, diced tomatoes, onion, jalapeño pepper and chopped cilantro
- Stir in 2 T lime juice and lightly season with 1/2 tsp salt and black pepper, or season to taste.
- For the best flavor cover and refrigerate overnight for the flavors to marry.
*Note
You can serve this right away or it will keep 2-3 days in fridge
Drain any excess liquid before serving if desired.
Avocado and Tomatillo Salsa
2 cups coarsely chopped rinsed husked tomatillos
2 medium Serrano chilies or jalapeños with seeds, minced 2 large avocados, halved, peeled, pitted, diced
2 roma tomatoes, diced
3/4 cup chopped white onion
1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
Instructions
- Place tomatillos and chilis in food processor. Using on/off turns, process until coarse puree forms. Pour puree into medium bowl.
- Mix in all remaining ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. (Can be made 4 hours ahead. Cover; chill).
*Note
You could also roast the tomatillos and onions
Tequila-Lime Shrimps Shooters with Chipotle Sauce
Makes 24 shooters
24 cooked, peeled and deveined prawns or large shrimps (16-20)
Marinade
1/4 C tequila
1/4 C fresh lime juice
1/4 C fresh lemon juice
1/4 C granulated sugar
1 jalapeno, seeded & rough chopped
1/2 C chopped- green onions
1/2 C cilantro, rough chopped
1/2 t. chopped garlic
1 T. olive oil
Instructions
- Pour over shrimp and let sit 15-30 minutes before serving. Do not over-marinate.
- Combine all marinade ingredients in blender or food processor and pulse to mix. Mixture should still have some texture.
Chipotle Sauce
1 cup good quality mayonnaise
2 chipotle pepper in adobe
Juice of 1/2 lime
Instructions
Chop chipotles in processer. Add mayonnaise and lime, puree.
To assemble
Pipe a small amount of chipotle sauce in bottom of shooter cup or glass. Drain marinade Place one shrimp, tail up, into cup. Garnish with cilantro sprig.