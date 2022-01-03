Ditch the dry skin with this advice

Oftentimes, people associate ‘Dry January’ with giving up drinking alcohol for the first month of the year. The phrase, however, doesn't always have to revolve around alcohol. It's winter and our skin is likely very dry. Lotions, skin-care treatments, and supplements can help get glowing and moisturized skin. Fresh Thyme Market's Corporate Registered Dietitian, Meghan Sedivy, has advice and products that'll help improve dry skin.

Making DIY face masks can also be a fun activity to do with friends or family. For this particular mask, you can find all of the ingredients at your local Fresh Thyme store and it is super simple to make. To add hydration back into your skin, this mask will require 1 avocado, 2 tablespoons plain yogurt, 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon honey. Mix all ingredients thoroughly and apply to clean and dry skin. Leave the mask on for about 15 minutes and wash off with warm water. The omega fatty acids in avocado and olive oil help seal cracks between skin cells which will leave your skin feeling moisturized, plump and soft.