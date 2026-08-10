Disruptive passenger escorted off plane at Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport

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The Brief Deputies responded to a United Airlines flight at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport after a 44-year-old passenger threatened to exit the parked aircraft. Deputies boarded the plane at the gate, identified the woman, and escorted her off. The woman was cited for disorderly conduct and released to her family.



A disruptive passenger was escorted off a plane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Sunday night.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, at 11:40 p.m. United Airlines requested that sheriff’s office deputies respond to the west ramp at the airport for a disruptive passenger who was threatening to exit the parked plane.

The aircraft was among several flights that had been diverted from O’Hare due to bad weather.

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When the plane arrived at a gate, deputies boarded it, and as they were walking down the aisle, a 44-year-old woman spoke up and told deputies that she was who they sought. Deputies escorted her off the plane, and she was handcuffed once they got to the jet bridge.

As she was being escorted, she appeared to have an issue breathing and suggested to deputies that she may be experiencing anxiety. EMS was initially requested but was canceled a short time later.

The woman was cited for disorderly conduct and released to her family members who were traveling with her on the plane.