Disney stops taking reservations for hotels once again, will reopen some areas in coming weeks

It might be a little longer than expected before Disneyland can fully reopen.

As the country continues to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many areas are struggling with spiking cases or logistical issues associated with reopening guidelines. For some businesses, this means facing the prospect of either closing again or returning to limited service.

For Disneyland, however, it means that it might be even longer before the park can reopen.

Several of the popular California theme park’s hotels are no longer accepting reservations, the Orange County Register reports. This news comes as some counties in the state have started to move back to higher-threat "tiers" as a result of spiking coronavirus cases.

California currently allows smaller or medium-sized theme parks to reopen if their surrounding counties meet a certain criteria, or "tier," for reduced COVID-19 cases. Larger parks, like Disneyland, are held to an even stricter criteria.

On the Disneyland website, hotel dates are not available for booking through 2021.

Advertisement

Disneyland (along with other major theme parks in California) has been closed for the majority of 2020 due to the pandemic.

While the park does not have a reopening date set yet, the Buena Vista Street outdoor shopping and dining area is scheduled to reopen on Nov.19 (for shopping and dining only, no rides or attractions will reopen). This area will join Downtown Disney, another shopping area that reopened over the summer.

According to reports, Disneyland resorts have sent emails to guests notifying them of cancellations for trips booked through the end of December. The hotels will not be able to accommodate guests until after Dec. 31, at the earliest.

The Orange County Register reports that the Disney Vacation Club villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa will be available for booking exclusively for Disney Vacation Club members starting on Dec. 6. The remainder of the hotel, along with other hotels, will reportedly remain closed for the time being.

Fox News reached out to Disneyland, but representatives for the company would not confirm the reason its hotels had stopped taking bookings.