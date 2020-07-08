Disney Parks releases coronavirus safety measures before Disney World reopening

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The chief medical officer for Disney Parks has shared more information about the company’s enhanced health and safety measures before Disney World reopens on Saturday, after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Disney Parks’ Experiences and Products, stressed that the safety and well-being of visitors and employees is paramount as the theme parks proceed with phased reopening plans.

