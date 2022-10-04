Disney On Ice at Fiserv Forum Feb. 9-12

article

Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate skates into Milwaukee for eight fun-filled performances at Fiserv Forum from Feb. 9–12, 2023.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Oct. 11.

Fans can sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the presale offer code.

Tickets can be purchased online at FiservForum.com or in-person at the venue box office.