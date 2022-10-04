Expand / Collapse search

Disney On Ice at Fiserv Forum Feb. 9-12

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate (Feld Entertainment)

MILWAUKEE - Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate skates into Milwaukee for eight fun-filled performances at Fiserv Forum from Feb. 9–12, 2023.   

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Oct. 11. 

Fans can sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the presale offer code. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Tickets can be purchased online at FiservForum.com or in-person at the venue box office. 