Disney brings back character dining with health and safety protocols in place

Dinner with Mickey is served.

Walt Disney World fans can once again share a meal with Mickey and his crew of characters after it was put on pause due to the pandemic, according to WDW News Today , a Disney blog not affiliated with the resort.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort in Orlando will feature Mickey and his pals entertaining diners from a social distance, according to WDW News Today. The resort’s restaurant will also be serving up Prix-Fixe, family-style meals.

COVID-19 health and safety restrictions, however, will still be in place, particularly since the meal is fully indoors. So diners can expect to be seated six feet apart and masks are required except when eating and drinking.

Walt Disney World last week said it would be reducing its social distancing measures in adjusted phases throughout the Orlando theme park, however, six-foot distancing requirements will continue to be carried out in all dining locations, in retail stores, and in areas where guests can temporarily take off their masks, the Disney World website says.