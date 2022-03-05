Discarded furniture catches fire near Racine apartment building

Fire crews were called to the McMynn Tower Apartments around 11:20 p.m. Friday for a report of discarded furniture on fire near the exterior edge of the building.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames, but a failed door near the north exit of the building allowed flames, heat and smoke into a stairwell of the 11-story, 124-unit apartment building. Sprinklers in the stairwell kept the fire from spreading.

There were no injuries to the occupants of the apartments or to any fire service personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you have information about this fire please contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.

