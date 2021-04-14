Expand / Collapse search

'Dino Safari' drive-thru coming to Wisconsin State Fair Park

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Dino Safari, a drive-thru dino adventure, is coming to the Wisconsin State Fair Park Sunday, April 18 through Sunday, May 2, 2021.

The experience provides an up-close-and-personal look at prehistoric creatures from Tyrannosaurus Rex and Spinosaurus to Triceratops and Microraptor.

The drive-thru provides education on how dinosaurs evolved over time, where they called home and the discoveries paleontologists have made about how they ate, moved and behaved.

Dino Safari’s audio guide (English and Spanish) plays directly through each car’s audio system, featuring characters that actively include families in a story-driven adventure. Plus, every visitor to Dino Safari gets a "Survival Pack" that includes a scavenger hunt, coloring activity and other surprises for a more interactive experience.

Sellouts are anticipated, and advance purchase is strongly recommended. Ticket prices begin at $49.95 per vehicle and are available through DinoSafari.com.

