Dining with Duria: Tortellini soup

If you're looking for a quick, easy, and tasty meal, Angelica Duria shares the ingredients used in her tortellini soup with sausage and kale recipe.

Tortellini Soup with Italian Sausage & Kale

Courtesy: The Modern Proper

Ingredients:

1 – 10 oz. bag of tortellini, fresh or frozen (not dried)

Directions:

Heat a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the sausage, onions, and garlic to the pot and sauce until the onions are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Drain any excess oil/fat from the pot.

Add the chicken stock, crushed tomatoes, and tomato paste. Whisk until tomato paste is fully incorporated.

Bring to a boil, season with salt to taste and then simmer for 15 minutes.

Add the kale, tortellini and heavy cream.

Simmer for 3-5 minutes until the kale is wilted and the pasta is tender.