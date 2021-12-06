Dining with Duria: Tortellini soup
MILWAUKEE - If you're looking for a quick, easy, and tasty meal, Angelica Duria shares the ingredients used in her tortellini soup with sausage and kale recipe.
Tortellini Soup with Italian Sausage & Kale
Ingredients:
- 1 lb mild Italian sausage
- 1 onion, diced
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 quart (32 oz) chicken stock
- 1 can crushed tomatoes (14 oz)
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 bunch of kale, stems removed
- 1 – 10 oz. bag of tortellini, fresh or frozen (not dried)
- 1 cup heavy cream
- Shaved Parmesan cheese (optional)
- ¼ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)
Directions:
- Heat a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the sausage, onions, and garlic to the pot and sauce until the onions are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Drain any excess oil/fat from the pot.
- Add the chicken stock, crushed tomatoes, and tomato paste. Whisk until tomato paste is fully incorporated.
- Bring to a boil, season with salt to taste and then simmer for 15 minutes.
- Add the kale, tortellini and heavy cream.
- Simmer for 3-5 minutes until the kale is wilted and the pasta is tender.
- Serve with Parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes if desired.