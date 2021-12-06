Expand / Collapse search

Dining with Duria: Tortellini soup

Tortellini Soup with Italian Sausage & Kale

Angelica Duria shares the ingredients used in her tortellini soup with sausage and kale recipe.

Tortellini Soup with Italian Sausage & Kale 

Courtesy: The Modern Proper 

Ingredients: 

  • 1 lb mild Italian sausage
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 quart (32 oz) chicken stock
  • 1 can crushed tomatoes (14 oz)
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 bunch of kale, stems removed
  • 1 – 10 oz. bag of tortellini, fresh or frozen (not dried)
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • Shaved Parmesan cheese (optional)
  • ¼ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

Directions: 

  1. Heat a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the sausage, onions, and garlic to the pot and sauce until the onions are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.  Drain any excess oil/fat from the pot.
  2. Add the chicken stock, crushed tomatoes, and tomato paste.  Whisk until tomato paste is fully incorporated.
  3. Bring to a boil, season with salt to taste and then simmer for 15 minutes.
  4. Add the kale, tortellini and heavy cream.
  5. Simmer for 3-5 minutes until the kale is wilted and the pasta is tender.
  6. Serve with Parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes if desired.