Dining with Duria: Pumpkin chili
MILWAUKEE - Halloween is over, but recipes with pumpkin are still in season! In today's Dining with Duria, Angelica makes a warm and cozy pumpkin chili.
Here's the recipe:
Pumpkin Chili
Ingredients:
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 pound lean ground turkey (OR you can mix ½ lb ground beef, and ½ lb turkey)
- 1 bell pepper, chopped
- 1 can diced tomatoes (14 oz)
- 1 can pumpkin puree (15 oz)
- 1 can white or pinto beans, drained
- 1 can red or black beans, drained
- 2 tbsp chili powder
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp cumin
- ¼ tsp oregano
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper (optional)
- 1 – 1 ½ cups chicken broth
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Toppings: such as shredded cheese, cilantro, sour cream, avocado, etc.
Directions:
- In a soup pot over medium-high heat, saute the onion with olive oil for 5 minutes, until soft.
- Add the garlic and ground meat and continue cooking, breaking up meat with a spoon, for another 5 minutes, or until cooked.
- Add in all the other ingredients gradually and stir occasionally.
- When all ingredients are in, stir and increase heat to high. When it starts to boil, reduce heat, so it’s simmering. Cook chili for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Serve as-is or with desired toppings.