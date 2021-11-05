Expand / Collapse search

Dining with Duria: Pumpkin chili

Angelica makes a warm and cozy pumpkin chili.

MILWAUKEE - Halloween is over, but recipes with pumpkin are still in season! In today's Dining with Duria, Angelica makes a warm and cozy pumpkin chili. 

Here's the recipe:

Pumpkin Chili

Ingredients: 

  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 pound lean ground turkey (OR you can mix ½ lb ground beef, and ½ lb turkey)
  • 1 bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 can diced tomatoes (14 oz)
  • 1 can pumpkin puree (15 oz)
  • 1 can white or pinto beans, drained
  • 1 can red or black beans, drained
  • 2 tbsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • ¼ tsp oregano
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • ½ tsp cayenne pepper (optional)
  • 1 – 1 ½ cups chicken broth
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • Toppings: such as shredded cheese, cilantro, sour cream, avocado, etc.

Directions: 

  1. In a soup pot over medium-high heat, saute the onion with olive oil for 5 minutes, until soft.
  2. Add the garlic and ground meat and continue cooking, breaking up meat with a spoon, for another 5 minutes, or until cooked.
  3. Add in all the other ingredients gradually and stir occasionally.
  4. When all ingredients are in, stir and increase heat to high.  When it starts to boil, reduce heat, so it’s simmering.  Cook chili for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  5. Serve as-is or with desired toppings.