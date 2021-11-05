Dining with Duria: Pumpkin chili

Halloween is over, but recipes with pumpkin are still in season! In today's Dining with Duria, Angelica makes a warm and cozy pumpkin chili.

Here's the recipe:

Pumpkin Chili

Ingredients:

Toppings: such as shredded cheese, cilantro, sour cream, avocado, etc.

1 pound lean ground turkey (OR you can mix ½ lb ground beef, and ½ lb turkey)

Directions:

In a soup pot over medium-high heat, saute the onion with olive oil for 5 minutes, until soft.

Add the garlic and ground meat and continue cooking, breaking up meat with a spoon, for another 5 minutes, or until cooked.

Add in all the other ingredients gradually and stir occasionally.

When all ingredients are in, stir and increase heat to high. When it starts to boil, reduce heat, so it’s simmering. Cook chili for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.