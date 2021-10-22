Dining with Duria: Mummy apple hand pies

Have you recently gone apple picking and don't know what to do with your bags of apples? Angelica Duria shares a Dining with Duria recipe for Mummy Apple Hand Pies.

Mummy Apple Hand Pies

Makes 8 hand pies

Ingredients:

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Peel and slice/dice apples. Toss into butter, cinnamon, and brown sugar. Set aside.

Follow directions on the box of puff pastry to thaw. Unfold the two sheets of puff pastry and cut each sheet into four squares. Place the squares on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

Score three dividing lines per square. Next, cut 6-8 strips on each side of the square, being careful not to cut into the middle.

Place a spoonful or two of the sugared apples in the middle of the square. Next, fold the top strip and bottom strip down each side of the middle to keep the apples in place. Fold the remaining strips diagonally to create the body of a mummy. It doesn’t have to look neat! The messier the better! Be sure to leave enough space around the "head" of the mummy to fit candy eyeballs once the patries come out of the oven.

Beat an egg in a small bowl and use a pastry brush to spread the eggwash over the top of the mummy. Sprinkle each mummy with equal parts cinnamon and sugar.