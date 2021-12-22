Dining with Duria: Cranberry Jalapeno Dip

Are you going through your recipes to find something to bring to the next holiday gathering? Angelica Duria shares her recipe for an easy Christmas app: Cranberry jalapeño dip.

Cranberry Jalapeno Dip

Courtesy: Sparrows and Lily https://sparrowsandlily.com/cranberry-jalapeno-dip-holidays/

Ingredients:

¾ to 1 cup sugar (according to taste)

Directions:

Use a hand food chopper or food processor to chop cranberries. Chop green onion, jalapeno peppers and cilantro as well.

Add those ingredients to a medium-sized bowl. Add sugar, lemon juice, and salt on top of cranberry mixture and mix until blended.

Cover in plastic wrap and place in refrigerator overnight.

The next day, take cranberry mixture out of the refrigerator and stir all ingredients again. Strain all the excess liquid in a colander with small holes.

Whip softened cream cheese with hand mixer until smooth (about 2 minutes) and spread cream cheese over the bottom of a pie plate or 9x9 dish.