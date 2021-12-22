Dining with Duria: Cranberry Jalapeno Dip
MILWAUKEE - Are you going through your recipes to find something to bring to the next holiday gathering? Angelica Duria shares her recipe for an easy Christmas app: Cranberry jalapeño dip.
Cranberry Jalapeno Dip
Courtesy: Sparrows and Lily https://sparrowsandlily.com/cranberry-jalapeno-dip-holidays/
Ingredients:
- 12 oz fresh, uncooked cranberries
- ¼ green onion, chopped
- 1-2 fresh jalapeno peppers, minced
- 2 Tbsp cilantro (optional)
- ¾ to 1 cup sugar (according to taste)
- 1 Tbsp lemon juice
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 16 oz. cream cheese, whipped
- Ritz crackers, for serving
Directions:
- Use a hand food chopper or food processor to chop cranberries. Chop green onion, jalapeno peppers and cilantro as well.
- Add those ingredients to a medium-sized bowl. Add sugar, lemon juice, and salt on top of cranberry mixture and mix until blended.
- Cover in plastic wrap and place in refrigerator overnight.
- The next day, take cranberry mixture out of the refrigerator and stir all ingredients again. Strain all the excess liquid in a colander with small holes.
- Whip softened cream cheese with hand mixer until smooth (about 2 minutes) and spread cream cheese over the bottom of a pie plate or 9x9 dish.
- Pour cranberry mix over cream cheese and keep in refrigerator until ready to serve. Serve with Ritz crackers.