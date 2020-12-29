Expand / Collapse search

Diddy provides COVID-19 relief in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI, Fla. - Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs provided some coronavirus relief in a Miami neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 29 -- handing out $50 bills amid a crowd of hundreds.

He was joined by his children at the event set up to help Overtown neighborhood residents facing economic hardship during the pandemic.

In addition to the cash, $50 Publix supermarket gift cards and bags containing hygiene products also were handed out.

Diddy's charitable foundation is also working with a music festival and nightlife organizer Michael Gardner and the local group Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success to provide rental assistance for 175 families.

Diddy wore a clear face shield and black gloves as he worked his way through the crowd, greeting fans and families.

