Expand / Collapse search

DHS: Record 120 new COVID-19 deaths in WI; 2,403 new positive cases

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,403 on Tuesday, Dec. 22, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 461,015.

There have been 4,545 deaths in the state, with 120 new deaths reported Tuesday by DHS officials.

There are currently three patients being cared for at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Of the positive cases, 20,355 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 421,506 have recovered (91.5%), making for 34,862 active cases (7.6%). 

Gov. Evers, Wisconsin DHS coronavirus update

Health officials and Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday shared the latest information regarding Wisconsin's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 2.3 million have tested negative. More than 2.7 million have been tested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Medical College of Wisconsin experts combat ‘vaccine hesitancy’

Medical College of Wisconsin experts worry mistrust could be a roadblock, while others are focused on making sure there's equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Mayor Barrett urges public to use free COVID-19 testing sites
slideshow

Mayor Barrett urges public to use free COVID-19 testing sites

Mayor Barrett hosts a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 22 to discuss COVID-19 testing trends and the importance of testing to combat COVID-19 spread.

Russia, AstraZeneca to test combination of COVID-19 shots
slideshow

Russia, AstraZeneca to test combination of COVID-19 shots

Developers of the Russian coronavirus vaccine announced an agreement with AstraZeneca to test a combination of the British drugmaker's COVID-19 shots and a component of the vaccine created in Moscow.