DHS campaign aims to boost flu vaccine rates in communities of color

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) launched on Wednesday, Dec. 9 the “Be an InFLUencer” education and awareness campaign. It is an effort to help promote flu vaccination within Wisconsin’s communities of color.

The campaign includes social media on several platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube, as well as broadcast and digital radio ads, including ads in Spanish. It also features Dr. Kevin Izard, a physician at Paladina Health in Milwaukee.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm issued the following statement in a news release:

"Historically in Wisconsin, there have been many barriers that have led to communities of color having the lowest vaccination rates in the state, and consequently, that is where we find high rates of the flu. As our agency focuses on improving health equity, we must actively work to address these barriers and help all of our residents know how important the flu vaccine is to protect them and their communities from serious illness."

