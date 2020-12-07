Expand / Collapse search

DHS announces new COVID-19 guidance on quarantine duration

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - In response to new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Health Services (DHS) has updated quarantine guidance for close contacts of someone diagnosed with COVID-19. The updated guidance will go into effect for Wisconsinites on Monday, Dec. 7.

“For many, there may be barriers that make quarantining for a full 14 days extremely challenging,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “While a shorter quarantine carries the additional risk of spreading COVID-19 when done responsibly, it can make quarantining easier for more Wisconsinites.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that while a 14-day quarantine is still the safest option, this new guidance takes into account emerging scientific evidence on quarantine periods, and recognizes the difficulty many Wisconsinites may have complying with the full 14-day quarantine.

DHS now allows people who do not develop symptoms can end their quarantine:

  • After completing day 10 of quarantine without testing.
  • After completing day 7 of quarantine and receiving a negative test result (molecular or antigen) that was collected within 48 hours of the end of quarantine.

According to a press release from DHS, people must continue to monitor for symptoms for the full 14 days. If symptoms develop following the end of quarantine, people are advised to immediately isolate, contact their health care provider, and get tested.

