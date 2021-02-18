Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 733 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 18 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Milwaukee County COVID-19 update

Leaders with Milwaukee County and its municipalities on Thursday, Feb. 18 discussed the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 733 Thursday, Feb. 18, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 557,722. 

There have been 6,232 deaths in the state, with 18 new deaths reported Thursday.

Of the positive cases, 25,556 have required hospitalization (4.6%), while 541,515 have recovered (97.1%), making for 9,816 active cases (1.8%).

More than 2.5 million have tested negative. More than 3.1 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Thursday, Feb. 18 that 1,070,199 doses have been administered. To date, 1,410,300 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

DHS COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Wisconsin health officials provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

