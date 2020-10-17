DHS: 7-day COVID-19 daily case average surpasses 3,000 in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) as of Friday, Oct. 16 reported a seven-day average daily case increase of 3,052 -- the highest average on record in the state for a seven-day period. It is the first time a seven-day average has surpassed 3,000.

Due to a scheduled update of the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS), the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is not anticipated to release new COVID-19 data until at least Monday, Oct. 19.

In addition to a record seven-day case average, the DHS -- as of its most recent update on Oct. 15 -- reported a record seven-day percent positive of 20.7% per person tested.

The update comes following back-to-back days of record COVID-19 case increases in the state. Over the most recent seven-day period reported, Wisconsin set three daily case records along with the largest increase in virus-related deaths for a single day.

As of Friday, 166,186 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The DHS had reported 1,574 deaths and 9,027 hospitalizations (5.4%).

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

Advertisement

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).