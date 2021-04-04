DHS: 584 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 584 Sunday, April 4, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 579,877.

There have been 6,639 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 27,767 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 565,727 have recovered (97.6%), making for 7,297 active cases (1.3%).

More than 2.7 million have tested negative.

More than 3.3 million have been tested.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Facts about the vaccine

HealthyMKE.com -- sign-up to receive a text or email alert when the Vaccine Connector tool is ready with information on local COVID-19 vaccine providers available to you

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry

Are you eligible?

FAQs about COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine data

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)