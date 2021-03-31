Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 517 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI, 3 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 517 Thursday, April 1, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 577,712.

There have been 6,625 deaths in the state, with three new deaths reported by state health officials Thursday.

Of the positive cases, 27,638 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 563,893 have recovered (97.6%), making for 6,980 active cases (1.2%).

More than 2.7 million have tested negative. More than 3.3 million have been tested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate
slideshow

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate, ruling that the Democrat exceeded his authority by issuing the order.

Wisconsin Center able to vaccinate 3K people daily starting April 6
slideshow

Wisconsin Center able to vaccinate 3K people daily starting April 6

The Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee will receive resources and staffing to be able to do 3,000 vaccinations per day starting April 6.

UW System extends tuition credit for students working at vaccination sites
slideshow

UW System extends tuition credit for students working at vaccination sites

The University of Wisconsin System revealed on Wednesday, March 31 the $500 tuition credit for eligible UW System nursing and pharmacy students working at COVID-19 vaccination sites is extended to May 22.