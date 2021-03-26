Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 1st case of Brazil COVID-19 variant identified in Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 434 Friday, March 26, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 574,870.

Among the positive cases, the DHS on Friday reported the first and only identified case of the P.1 virus variant -- otherwise known as the Brazil variant -- in Wisconsin. The DHS has also identified two cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) and 78 cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variants to date.

NOTE: The state's reporting system did not report any numbers on Tuesday -- which may explain the jump in cases on Wednesday. 

There have been 6,597 deaths in the state reported Friday by state health officials. On Friday, the number was lowered by two from Thursday's count.

Of the positive cases, 27,353 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 561,393 have recovered (97.7%), making for 6,721 active cases (1.2%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

