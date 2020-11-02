DHS: 3,433 new positive cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 3,433 Monday, Nov. 2, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 232,296. There are 13 patients at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

There have been 2,050 deaths in the state, with 3 new deaths reported by DHS officials Monday.

Of the positive cases, 11,597 have required hospitalization (5%), while 181,845 have recovered (%), making for 48,366 active cases (21%).

More than 1.8 million have tested negative.

More than 2 million have been tested.

