DHS: 338 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, no new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 338 Monday, March 22, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 572,770.

There have been 6,576 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Monday by state health officials.

Of the positive cases, 27,126 have required hospitalization (4.7%), while 559,872 have recovered (97.8%), making for 6,163 active cases (1.1%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

