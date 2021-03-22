DHS: 338 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, no new deaths

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 338 Monday, March 22, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 572,770.

There have been 6,576 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Monday by state health officials.

Of the positive cases, 27,126 have required hospitalization (4.7%), while 559,872 have recovered (97.8%), making for 6,163 active cases (1.1%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

