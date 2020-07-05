DHS: 31K+ tested positive for COVID-19, 796 deaths, 24K+ recovered, 584K+ negative

MADISON -- The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by more than 500 Sunday, July 5, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported.



DHS officials reported 31,577 people have tested positive, an increase of 522. Of those, 24,899 have recovered (79%). There have been 796 deaths statewide. DHS officials noted there are 5,877 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 3,586 are hospitalized, an increase of 12 (11.4%). More than 500,000 (584,111) have tested negative for COVID-19, an increase of 4,474.



Milwaukee County's COVID-19 dashboard showed 12,213 positive cases and 355 deaths countywide as of Sunday afternoon.



The state has seen an uptick of cases from people in their 20s, with the age group accounting for nearly a quarter of cases statewide, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Over the last two weeks, the state has also seen an increase in the percentage of tests that come back positive. That’s a sign the virus is spreading, according to public health experts.



For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.













