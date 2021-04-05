Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 307 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 1 new death

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 307 Monday, April 5, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 580,184.

There have been 6,640 deaths in the state, with one new death reported by state health officials Monday.

Of the positive cases, 27,797 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 566,169 have recovered (97.6%), making for 7,161 active cases (1.2%).

More than 2.7 million have tested negative. More than 3.3 million have been tested.

