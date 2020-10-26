DHS: 2,883 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 10 new deaths

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,883 Monday, Oct. 26, Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials reported, for a total of 201,049. Four people are being treated at the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park -- up from two on Sunday.

There have been 1,788 deaths in the state, with 10 new deaths reported by DHS officials Monday.

Of the positive cases, 10,416 have required hospitalization (5.2%), while 155,814 have recovered (78.6%), making for 40,538 active cases (20.5%).

More than 1.7 million have tested negative.

More than 1.9 million have been tested.

