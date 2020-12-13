DHS: 2,757 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 15 new deaths
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,757 Sunday, Dec. 13, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 436,773.
There have been 4,056 deaths in the state, with 15 new deaths reported by DHS officials Sunday.
Of the positive cases, 19,249 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 381,633 have recovered (87.9%) making for 48,267 active cases (11.1%).
More than 2.2 million have tested negative. More than 2.6 million have been tested.
