DHS: 1,335 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 19 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,335 Monday, Dec. 28, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 472,153.

There have been 4,711 deaths in the state, with 19 new deaths reported Monday by DHS officials.

Of the positive cases, 20,911 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 436,233 have recovered (92.7%), making for 29,791 active cases (6.3%).

More than 2.3 million have tested negative. More than 2.8 million have been tested.

Health officials work to reconcile vaccine distrust in Black community

UW Health became Wisconsin's first health care system to receive and distribute doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. They're also on the forefront of engaging with historically marginalized communities.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

