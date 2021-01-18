Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 1,083 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 19 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,083 Monday, Jan. 18, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 522,877.

There have been 5,470 total deaths in the state, with 19 new deaths reported by DHS officials Monday.

Of the positive cases, 23,130 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 491,962 have recovered (94.1%), making for 25,284 active cases (4.8%).

More than 2.4 million have tested negative.

More than 2.9 million have been tested.

As for the coronavirus vaccine, state health officials announced Monday, Jan. 18, that 239,102 doses have been administered.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

DHS, GOP point fingers over COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Wisconsin

Republican lawmakers and the Evers Administration are pointing fingers over the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.

Police, fire personnel can get COVID-19 vaccine starting Jan. 18
slideshow

Police, fire personnel can get COVID-19 vaccine starting Jan. 18

Police and Fire personnel will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, Jan. 18.

Efforts to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the US
slideshow

Efforts to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the US

This morning we're talking about the efforts to ramp up the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. 