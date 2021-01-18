DHS: 1,083 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 19 new deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,083 Monday, Jan. 18, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 522,877.

There have been 5,470 total deaths in the state, with 19 new deaths reported by DHS officials Monday.

Of the positive cases, 23,130 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 491,962 have recovered (94.1%), making for 25,284 active cases (4.8%).

More than 2.4 million have tested negative.

More than 2.9 million have been tested.

As for the coronavirus vaccine, state health officials announced Monday, Jan. 18, that 239,102 doses have been administered.

