Dezman Ellis pleads no contest to charges in fatal mall shooting

Crime and Public Safety
APPLETON, Wis. - An 18-year-old man accused in a fatal shooting at a suburban Appleton mall early this year has pleaded no contest to criminal charges.

Dezman Ellis entered the plea to second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless endangering safety in Outagamie County Circuit Court Wednesday, WLUK-TV reported.

While visiting the mall on Jan. 31, Ellis, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed Jovanni Frausto during a dispute about a girlfriend. A bystander was also hurt in the shooting.

Several law enforcement agencies responded and led guests to safety. The Appleton Police Department honored its officers who responded, and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office recognized an off-duty deputy who assisted while visiting the mall.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1.

