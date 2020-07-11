Detroit police release graphic videos of man firing on officers before being fatally shot













WARNING: Graphic video. Viewer discretion is advised.



DETROIT (FOX 2) -- Detroit police have released video of the officer-involved shooting that left a man dead at McNichols and San Juan. The video appears to show the suspect interfere with the arrest of another man and pull a gun, firing at police.



A young man who's been identified as Hakim Littleton was shot and killed by officers after he apparently pulled out a gun and fired twice at close range on an officer. Detroit Police Chief James Craig said he fired twice at the officer and that it was a miracle, the officer was not struck. Three officers returned fire with four shots, and Littleton is said to have kept firing at the officers as he fell to the ground, shooting two more times, but missing police.



Video from body cameras and a cruiser dashcam showed the entire incident as it unfolded Friday at 12:35 p.m. Gang Intelligence members from the DPD 12th Precinct arrested Darnell Sylvester who had a federal warrant for his arrest for drug distribution from the DEA. Littleton was not being arrested at that time but was standing next to him.





"Littleton said you are not going to take my man, in other words take him into custody," Craig said. "He pulled a gun from his left pocket at close range, nearly missing the officer, I would estimate the suspect was 2 or 3 feet from our officer. As the Littleton raised the gun in his left hand he was aiming at the head of the officer. Three officers returned fire. Littleton continued to fire even as he was on the ground."





Hakim Littleton (orange shirt) pictured appearing to point gun in police video. (FOX 2 Detroit)







Littleton was wearing an orange shirt as police were arresting a suspect on an outstanding felony warrant. Craig said he and Littleton were suspected to have ties to a local gang.



Littleton had been on probation for armed robbery and a weapons charge, Craig said.



"He was using a .25 caliber blue steel automatic pistol. This comes from body cameras as well as an in-dash camera from one of our scouts," said Craig. "There were eight shots fired in five seconds. Four fired by three officers, one officer fired two shots, and then four shots fired by the suspect.



"This officer is a hero even though he did not have his gun out. He put his own life in jeopardy when he was being fired upon. We believe as he was going to the ground the suspect fired two more shots.



Some people in the area claiming to be witnesses had said Littleton didn't have a gun.



On Twitter, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan gave credit to the department for how quickly video of the incident was released to the public.



"Public confidence requires citizens to be able to judge for themselves the actions of our officers. I commend Chief Craig for moving so quickly to release the video publicly," he said.





