Expand / Collapse search

Destination recommendations for holiday travel; book now

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:00AM
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Traveling during the holidays

If you have not already booked your vacation for the holidays, you are late to the game this year.

MILWAUKEE - If you have not already booked your vacation for the holidays, you are late to the game this year. Travel Expert Jeanenne Tornatore talked with the WakeUp News team to share destination recommendations and offer advice for navigating what could be one of the busiest holiday travel seasons in recent years.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Culver's sold 136K+ CurderBurgers, sales records reported
article

Culver's sold 136K+ CurderBurgers, sales records reported

Culver's sold more than 136,000 CurderBurgers on National Cheese Curd Day, restaurants reported single-day sales records nationwide.

Wauwatosa school resignations, staff shortages nationwide
article

Wauwatosa school resignations, staff shortages nationwide

A principal and two teachers suddenly resigned from a Wauwatosa elementary school in one week, but school staffing is not just an issue in Wauwatosa.

Supply chain crisis impacts Thanksgiving

Prices for food have gone up significantly in the last year, meaning it could be an expensive holiday season. The reasons are tied to the supply chain crisis.