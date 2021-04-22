Faith leader urges continued conversations post-Chauvin verdict

In the wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict, some people struggle to process the mix of emotions that came with it.

One group working to help people through it all is the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee.



"Initially when I heard the verdict I was filled with a mixture of emotions," said Pardeep Kaleka, Interface Conference executive director. "One of those was definitely relief, but again you have a person who has passed."

Those at the Interfaith Conference say they want to be there to help people process what they're feeling -- even if they themselves are working to understand it all, too.

"A lot of times people think about Interfaith and think it’s a one-world religion, but it’s really how do we understand you from the perspective of where you want to be understood," Kaleka said. "The conversations that I have with my son if I’m a Black parent, the conversations I have with my daughter if I’m a Black parent, change just a little bit.

"People need hope in this time, we need hope, it’s the oxygen we breathe."

Kaleka said talking about it is the most important thing, especially with those who see things differently than you; it is OK if you struggle to find the vocabulary for how you feel. It is important to have hope that tomorrow will be better.

"I encourage people to get better at seeing pain, not judging it -- get better at seeing it and understanding it. And understanding your own responsibility in repairing that harm," said Kaleka.

The Interfaith Conference has resources for anyone interested in learning more about their work and continuing the conversation.