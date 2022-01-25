Expand / Collapse search

Deputy David Demos honored, struck by drunk driver 25 years ago

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office commemorated on Tuesday, Jan. 25 the 25th anniversary of Deputy David Demos’ death in the line of duty, after being struck by a drunk driver. 

Deputy Demos was struck and killed by a drunk driver while assisting a motorist who was lost on the side of I-94 just south of Milwaukee. The drunk driver then fled the scene but was followed by a bystander and arrested. 

The 37-year-old man was convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and sentenced to 10 years. 

Deputy Demos was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He is survived by his wife, three children, and two grandchildren. 

Demos is also the namesake of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s highest honor, the David Demos Award, a career recognition award of appreciation for continued dedication and commitment to the law enforcement profession. 

This is a developing story.

