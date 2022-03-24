Denver Broncos Mile High Stadium fire damages seats, suite area

article

Firefighters extinguished a fire at Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the Denver Broncos, on Thursday afternoon.

Stadium officials said in a statement on Twitter that the fire occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge. About 100 people were attending an event on the second level, but the stadium was otherwise empty.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke was found upon arrival at the stadium.

Footage from a news helicopter showed several firefighters using water hoses to extinguish the blaze, which sent a large plume of black smoke billowing out of the stadium near downtown Denver. The Denver Fire Department tweeted several photos showing large flames spreading through the seating area.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Image shows fire at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado on March 24, 2022. (Credit: Denver Fire Department Twitter)

Capt. Greg Pixley, a spokesman for the fire department, said it appears the fire originated in the suite and spread to the seats, which are made of plastic.

"This type of plastic that the seats are composed of burns with not only significant ferocity ... but also produces a tremendous amount of black smoke," he said.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire, which burned at least 1,000 square feet (93 square meters).

