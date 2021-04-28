Denim Day in Milwaukee: Mayor urges support for sex assault survivors

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is calling on residents to wear denim on Wednesday, April 28 as a sign of support for survivors of sexual assault. The effort is part of the 10th annual Denim Day Milwaukee.

In a news release, the mayor issued the following statement:

"Every person in our community has the power to end sexual violence. I ask every individual, employer and organization to wear jeans tomorrow as a message of support for survivors. Milwaukee remains dedicated in our efforts to continue the conversation, raise awareness of this issue and involve all segments of our community in putting an end to sexual violence."

This year, Milwaukee has partnered with LGBTQ+ community leaders and members to spread awareness and promote positive change. Learn more about Denim Day Milwaukee at denimdaymke.org.

Denim Day Milwaukee is coordinated and supported by a collaborative group of more than 20 partner organizations, including the City of Milwaukee Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, the City of Milwaukee Health Department Office of Violence Prevention and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

Denim Day Milwaukee is part of an international awareness day that began after an Italian woman was raped by her driving instructor. The instructor was convicted, but the sentence was overturned after a court determined that because the victim wore tight jeans and may have helped remove them, the attack on her was consensual sex. The verdict motivated women in the Italian Parliament to wear jeans in solidarity with the victim. The movement has now spread into an international awareness day during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.