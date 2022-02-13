Dena’s Specialty Candies in Jackson open on Valentine's Day

You have a little more time to snag some Valentine’s Day candy for your loved one and support a small business while you’re at it.

Dena Prange was working from home before it was even in style. With her state-of-the-art kitchen right in her basement, for 23 years, she’s been able to deliver all kinds of sweet treats to her customers throughout the year.

The featured treat for Valentine's Day is chocolate-covered raspberry marshmallows.

"It's in a heart shape, and it's perfect, and little and great for a little gift, to let somebody know that you're thinking of them," said Prange.

With the help of her brother, Scott, she’s able to get all orders done while creating something new every holiday. Customers come in and pick out sweets right in her dining room, something she hopes reminds people that you can pursue your passion, even from the comfort of your own home.

"You can have a small business and do it out of your home," said Prange. "You don’t need to have a shop. I like people to know that people can do it themselves, too. It doesn’t have to be candy. It can be anything."

Whether you go for their new macaroons or her classic turtles, she hopes you feel the love when you bite into her sweet treats this Valentine's Day.

"Food is love. It's one of those things that food is love, and when you give somebody something special, it means not only love but that you’re thinking about them and took the time to remember them," said Prange.

Dena’s Specialty Candies will be open on Valentine's Day from 9 to 5, and of course, there are holidays coming up where they will be selling candy, as well.