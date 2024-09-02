Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz Milwaukee visit on Labor Day

The Brief Minnesota Gov. and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will be in Milwaukee for a campaign visit on Labor Day. Walz is expected to speak at Labor Fest, which is held at Maier Festival Park on Milwaukee's lakefront.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be in Milwaukee on Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 2. Governor Walz will be joined by his wife.

Walz was most recently in Milwaukee on Aug. 20 for a campaign rally with Vice President Kamala Harris. They rallied a full house at Fiserv Forum. It was a campaign event which happened during the Democratic National Convention being held in Chicago.

August 20 was also the date when Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance returned to Wisconsin to talk about crime and safety.

Related article

Vance's stop at the Kenosha County Courthouse marked his fourth visit to the battleground state as the vice presidential nominee. He previously spoke at the Milwaukee Police Association on Aug. 16, at which time the MPA also endorsed the Republican ticket.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Reaction

WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming

"Tim Walz and Kamala Harris have nothing to offer workers but another term of higher costs and lower wages. Under President Trump, blue-collar families flourished thanks to pro-worker trade deals like the USMCA, low inflation, and booming wages. While Democrats talk a big game, Republicans have a proven record of delivering real results for Wisconsin workers."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Vice Chair Felesia Martin



"There’s no better way to celebrate Labor Day in Wisconsin than with Gov. Tim Walz, a champion of labor and a former union member himself. Tim Walz and Kamala Harris are fighting for a future where every worker can join a union and bargain for better wages and better benefits. Already, President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris have led one of the most pro-union administrations in our history, marching with workers on the picket line and creating millions of good-paying jobs here at home. We’re proud to be fighting with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to turn the page for good on Donald Trump’s extreme, anti-worker agenda that hurt autoworkers, shipped jobs overseas and enriched the wealthy and large corporations at the expense of everyone else. Here in Wisconsin, we have a long tradition of union organizing, and we’re proud to honor that history today by marching in solidarity with Gov. Tim Walz."