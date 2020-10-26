Expand / Collapse search

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visits Wisconsin Oct. 30

By Katie DeLong
MILWAUKEE - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit Wisconsin Friday, Oct. 30, his campaign announced Monday, Oct. 26. 

Biden mentioned Wisconsin would be among the states he'd be visiting in the coming days as he delivered remarks in Chester, Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon.

According to a statement from Biden's campaign, in the Badger State, Biden will "discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation."

The exact location and time have not yet been made clear.

