Man accused of framing undocumented man in Trump, ICE threats in court

The Brief Demetric Scott, the Milwaukee man accused of framing an undocumented man in Trump, ICE threats, appears in court Monday. The undocumented man was going to testify against Demetric Scott in a criminal trial. Scott admitted that he wrote everything in the letters and envelopes himself.



52-year-old Demetric Scott, the Milwaukee man accused of writing letters threatening to kill President Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and then sending those letters to Milwaukee officials, all the while posing as an undocumented man, is due in court Monday.

It was later learned that the undocumented man was going to testify against Scott in a criminal trial.

Scott has been charged with:

Felony Identity Theft (Harm reputation)

Felony Intimidation of a Witness (By a person charged with a felony)

Felony Bail Jumping (2 counts)

Demetric Scott

Letters sent to Milwaukee officials

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office, the Milwaukee Police Chief and the Milwaukee ICE Office all received handwritten letters in the mail.

The return addresses were handwritten on the envelopes in blue ink. The name and address on each of the envelopes were correctly written for the immigrant, Ramon Morales-Reyes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The letters were all handwritten and, although not exactly the same, all wrote about immigration policy and threatening to kill ICE agents or President Donald Trump. Those letters also appeared to be written by the same person.

Related article

Interview with Ramon Morales-Reyes

Dig deeper:

The complaint goes on to state that Morales-Reyes had been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Milwaukee because his name was on those envelopes.

Detectives interviewed him with the help of a translator, as he did not read, write, or speak fluent English.

When asked if anyone would want him to get in trouble, Morales-Reyes said that the only person who would want that would be the person who had robbed him and who law enforcement knows to be the defendant, Demetric Scott.

As part of the investigation, a handwritten note from Morales-Reyes was taken and photographed which showed completely different handwriting than what is on the letters and envelopes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Demetric Scott

What we know:

The complaint goes on to state that Scott was arrested for, and charged with, the armed robbery and aggravated battery of Morales-Reyes in Milwaukee.

Scott is in custody on $10,000 cash bail at the Milwaukee County Jail for that charge.

The jury trial was scheduled to start in July.

Related article

A confession

What they're saying:

Per the criminal complaint, on May 30, a detective conducted a Mirandized interview with Scott. During this interview, he admitted that he wrote everything in the letters and envelopes himself. He stated that the letters were made without any assistance.

When asked what was going through his head at the time of writing the letters, Scott replied, "freedom." He said there were a total of five sealed envelopes with letters inside of them. The defendant admitted that his intention was not to go after Trump, rather, to prevent Morales-Reyes from testifying at his trial.