Delavan man who called 911 and said 'I just murdered my wife' sentenced to life in prison

WALWORTH COUNTY -- A Delavan man convicted in the fatal stabbing of his wife in January 2019 was sentenced to life in prison Monday, July 6. Robert Scott, 58, is not eligible for release. He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree intentional homicide in December 2019.



According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 6, 2019, Town of Delavan police were called out to a home on Channel Drive around 10:30 a.m., after a 911 caller indicated he had stabbed his wife, and "would be waiting in the driveway for law enforcement."



In the 911 call, the complaint said Robert Scott indicated "I just murdered my wife. I stabbed her. She's dead. I'll be waiting in the driveway. I won't be any problem. I'll be unarmed." He indicated he used a knife that officials could locate in the sink.









Police located Scott in the driveway, and he was placed in handcuffs. As officers entered the house, the complaint said Scott indicated "she's already gone."



Scott's wife was found lying on a bed in a bedroom. A "large knife" was located in the sink.









The complaint said Scott's family members indicated Scott's wife had filed for divorce in December. An autopsy revealed Rochelle Scott suffered more than 20 stab wounds.