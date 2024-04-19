Delavan Kwik Trip armed robbery; police seek suspect

article

Delavan police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night, April 18 at the Kwik Trip on Beloit Street.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and pointed a handgun at employees, demanding money. He fled the area on foot.

The suspect was described by store employees as a black male wearing a face mask, black stocking cap, a multicolored pattern hooded jacket and black pants. The suspect was also carrying a black backpack.

No one was injured during the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the City of Delavan Police Department at 262-728-6311 and ask for the Detective Bureau.