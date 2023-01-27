Delavan Dairy Queen armed robbery caught on cam, robber sought

Town of Delavan police are looking for a robber who stole money from a Dairy Queen on Highway 50 on Friday, Jan. 13.

Police responded to a Dairy Queen around 9 p.m. after receiving a call of an armed robbery. Officers were on the scene within two minutes, but the robber had already run on foot.

The Dairy Queen employees said a man had entered the western door and approached them demanding money while showing his black semi-auto handgun. The man was able to make off with an undisclosed amount of money from the restaurant and an employee's wallet.

The robber also took the employees' and business phones to prevent them from calling 911. A 911 call was made by a customer in the drive-thru when the robbery occurred.

The phones were later discovered along Highway 50 west of Classic Drive.

The robber is described as a Hispanic or Black man in his early 20s, around 5'06 to 5'10 tall, with a slim build. The man wore a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans, gloves, and black shoes with red-colored heels. The man wore a blue mask covering the lower part of his face.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Erik Voss at 262-728-8787 ext. 104 or email at vosse@townofdelavanpolice.com.