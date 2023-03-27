Delafield house fire; pet turned on stove, officials say

article

Firefighters on Monday, March 27 responded to the scene of house fire on Northview Road near Woodside Drive in the Town of Delafield.

A 911 call by the homeowner stated there was fire in the home and that the occupants were exciting.

The first arriving fire engine found an active fire in the first floor kitchen of the home.

Two residents were treated and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no injuries to fire or law enforcement personnel.

Two dogs were rescued.

The cause of this fire is accidental activation of a cooking appliance by a domestic animal. While not overly common for a pet to turn on a stove, fire officials say they do occasionally see this.