Delafield 'accidental shooting,' man dead

A man died in Delafield Wednesday, March 8 in what police said was an accidental shooting.

It happened around 5 p.m. at a home on Oakwood Road and Highway 83.

Police said the 911 caller reported an accidental shooting inside the home.

Life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.

Police said, "There is no ongoing danger to the community" and added that this is an ongoing investigation.